Jain Yuvak Sangh organises Prabhaat Pheri

JAMMU: To mark the beginning of celebrations of Mahaveer Jayanti, Jain Yuvak Sangh, Jammu, on Tuesday organised Prabhaat Pheri from Jain Sthanak, Jain Bazar.
The Prabhaat Pheri was conducted under the leadership of its President, Rahul Nahar. Jain community comprising people of all age groups participated in it with full enthusiasm. The programme started with recitation of Maha Mantra Navkaar followed by Bhajans.
The procession while passing through Patel Bazar, Purani Mandi, Jain Bazar, Pacca Danga and Moti Bazar culminated at Shree Nek Chand Memorial Hall, Rani Park, Jammu.
