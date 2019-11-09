Jail inmate dies during treatment

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A jail inmate who was shifted to GMC Hospital due to some ailment died on Friday. As per the details, Khuda Baksh, son of Bashir Ahmed, resident of Rakpura Kolad Samba who was facing trial in NDPS case and was lodged in Hiranagar jail, was shifted to GMC hospital after he developed some chest pain. During treatment he died and subsequently, police informed his parents about the news.
