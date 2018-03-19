Jai Hanuman Samiti seeks district status for R S Pura

STATE TIMES NEWS
R S PURA: The activists of Jai Hanuman Samitti held a strong protest outside the Office of Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) RS Pura and lauded the demand for upgrading RS Pura as a District. The activists also handed over a memorandum of demand to the SDM Naresh Kumar Sharma.
President of the Samitti Kundal Lal Pehlwan in his address to the gathering said that government should immediately announce the upgradation of RS Pura keeping in view of the large scattered area including Suchetgarh, Arnia, Bishnah and Miransahib.
Prominent among others who spoke include Chaman Lal, Rakesh Kumar, Koushal Kumar, Sanjeev Sharma and others.
