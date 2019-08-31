Jagriti Senior Citizen Club Udhampur established

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Jagriti Senior Citizen Club Udhampur was established on Friday.

In this regard, a press conference was organised on behalf of Jagriti Old age Home (a registered body) Udhampur under the chairmanship of Jugal Gupta General Secretary which was attended by members of Jagriti Old age Home including Dr. Adarsh Prakash, Kuldeep Singh Jamwal, Des Raj Sharma, Rattan Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, General Secretary Gupta informed that the idea of ‘Jagriti Senior Citizen Club Udhampur’ is meant to create an atmosphere for the senior citizens to adapt to a stress-free and purposeful life so that they can prove useful to the society and maintain their individuality and towards the goal of self realization.

Jugal Gupta said that the “Jagriti Senior Citizens Club” has been conceptualized to give feelings of freedom and empowerment to senior citizens and to relieve stress under the aegis of Jagriti Old age Home.

A five-member committee of ‘Jagriti Senior Citizens Club – Udhampur has been formulated to pursue objectives of the club which include Dr RC Nagar as Patron-in-Chief, Mahadeep Singh Jamwal retired Sr. Superintendent of Police as President, retired Colonel Balwant Singh as Vice-President, Ashok Kumar Khajuria retired Chief Planning Officer and educationist Jugal Gupta as Secretaries and retired SSP Ratan Manotra as Treasurer of the club. The committee empowered to envisage the constitution of the club, to formulate, terms and condition of membership of the club and to further nominate an advisory committee as they deem proper.