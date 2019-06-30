Jagran organised

STATE TIMES NEWS NOWSHERA: The Junior Yuva Morcha like every year, organized a religious Jagran on Saturday night in which the Additional Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Sukhdev Singh Sambyal was the Chief Guest. Large number of devotees including men, women and children participated in the Jagrata. The renowned singer of Punjab Yasir Soofi and his party recited the Bhaints and Bhajans which mesmerised the audience. President Sanatan Dharam Sabha Jagdish Chander Sahney, Subhash Kapoor, Sarpanch Vikas Sharma and others were also president.
