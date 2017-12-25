‘Jadhav’s wife, mother to visit Pak today’

Agency

ISLAMABAD: Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife and mother will arrive here on Monday to meet the Indian prisoner on death row, the Pakistan Foreign Office has said. They will arrive in Islamabad by a commercial flight and leave the same day after the meeting, it added. India’s deputy high commissioner J P Singh will accompany the visitors to the meeting.

“India informs that the mother and wife of Commander Jadhav will arrive by commercial flight on 25 Dec and leave the same day. Indian DHC in Islamabad will be the accompanying diplomat,” Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal tweeted last night. Earlier, media reports said that Pakistan had asked India to convey the plan of Jadhav’s family at the earliest otherwise it would be difficult to arrange the meeting. Separately, Faisal had said that the meeting would take place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its photo and video footage would be issued.

The mother and wife of Jadhav were being provided with a meeting with him in the light of “Islamic traditions and based on purely humanitarian grounds,” he had said.