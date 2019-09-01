JAC conducts promo run for Jammu Half Marathon at Manda Deer Park

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In continuation with the Promo Run drive started by Jammu Athletes Club (JAC) for their forthcoming second edition of Jammu Half Marathon which is scheduled to be held in the month of November, on Sunday morning all runners from different age groups gathered at the Manda Deer Park front gate with the message of ‘Clean India’ and ‘Say no to drugs and Yes to sports’.

They started their run from the main gate to the top of Manda Park with the mission clean India by clearing the bushes along the path and planted trees of different varieties like Bottle brush, Neam, Peeple, Mehandi and Alistonia at different locations.

The regular morning walkers of Manda Park were eye witness the whole drive being started by JAC members and appreciated the efforts of club for this great social activity.

The aforesaid event of JAC is to be held on November 10, 2019 and registrations for the marathon are open and can be done at www.jammuathletesclub.com.