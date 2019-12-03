J&K Legal Service Authority constituted; Sharma appointed Member Secy

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Monday constituted Jammu and Kashmir Legal Service Authority for Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and appointed M.K Sharma, District and Sessions Judge as its Member Secretary.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of Section 6 of the Legal Services Authority Act, 1987 (Act No. 39 of 1987), the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir hereby directs that Jammu and Kashmir State Legal Service Authority constituted in terms of notification SRO No 68 of 1998 dated February 18, 1998 shall be deemed to have been constituted under the aforesaid provision of the Legal Services Authority Act, 1987 (Act No. 39 of 1987) for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” reads the government notification.

The aforesaid notification shall be deemed to have come into force with effect from October 31, 2019.

The another order reads, “In exercise of the powers conferred by subsection (3) of Section 6 of the Legal Services Authority Act, 1987 (Act No. 39 of 1987), the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir hereby appoints M.K Sharma, District and Sessions Judge as the Member Secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority.”