J&K Bank Chairman Parvez removed; R K Chibber appointed interim chief

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday removed J&K Bank Chairman Parvez Ahmad and appointed R K Chibber as interim chairman of the lender.

“Parvez Ahmad, Chairman cum Managing Director, shall cease to be Director on the Board of Directors of the Bank and consequently be no longer the Chairman cum Managing Director of the board,” an order issued by Additional Secretary, Finance, Vishal Sharma said here.

It added that R K Chibber has been appointed as the interim chairman and director on the board of directors.

Chibber will replace Ahmad, who was appointed in 2016 as the chairman of the bank.

“R K Chibber is hereby nominated as the Director on the Board and may be further appointed as the interim Chairman cum Managing Director of the Board,” it added.

Sharma said the directions shall come into effect immediately.

Minutes after the removal of Parvez Ahmad as chairman, State Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths raided the financial institution’s corporate headquarters here, officials said.

The ACB was looking for records of nearly 1,200 appointments allegedly made at the behest of political masters of the previous PDP-BJP government in the state and during Ahmad’s tenure, they said. The sleuths raided the bank’s corporate headquarters at M A Road here soon after the state government dismissed Ahmad.

Anti Corruption Bureau Kashmir has registered a case under Prevention of Corruption Act on the outcome of a written complaint received in ACB, Hqrs. J&K, to look into the allegations related illegal/fraudulent appointments made in the Bank.

“Since the allegations reflected in the complaint disclose commission of criminal misconduct by Officers/officials of J&K, bank which constitute offence under section 5(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act Samvat-2006 and punishable under section 5(2) of the Act, Case FIR No. 10/2019 was registered in P/S Anti Corruption Bureau Central Kashmir Srinagar and investigation of the case was taken up”, an official handout stated.

Immediately after registration of FIR searches of premises of Corporate Office J&K Bank Head Quarters and during search operations documents/discriminatory material pertaining to the appointments were seized. Further investigation is going on, the statement added.

Earlier, an official spokesperson said that keeping in view the concerns expressed in various quarters regarding the governance and functioning of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank, the Government on Saturday decided to take long term measures to improve the functioning of the Bank, so that it becomes a shining example of a well managed Government Owned Bank.

“The Government has appointed R.K.Chibber, Executive President of JK Bank as the government nominee on the Board. The Board subsequently approved his appointment as an Interim Chairman and MD of the Bank. The Government has also decided to constitute a Search Committee to identify a suitable panel of names for being appointed to the Board of Directors of JK Bank and subsequently for consideration as Managing Director of the Bank”, the spokesperson added.

The JK Bank has also been directed repeatedly by the Reserve Bank of India to separate the positions of Chairman and Managing Director for better governance. The Government will be taking steps through the Board of the Bank for making necessary changes in its Article of Association/Bye-laws with regard to posting of a separate Chairman and a Managing Director with adequate safeguards in the functioning of the Board to ensure high levels of financial probity, financial control, better risk management and oversight. The Board of Directors in its meeting today has made necessary recommendation in this regard.

The Government is committed to take necessary steps for making the Jammu and Kashmir Bank as one of the best performing bank in the country and accelerate economic growth in state of Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson added.

Parvez Ahmad tweeted “Absolutely no regrets. Did my job most diligently, honestly and in the best interest of the institution, open to scrutiny on each and every transaction I have done during my two decades of functioning in the bank.