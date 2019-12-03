J&K UT’s first AC meet today; power reforms, Grievances Cell on agenda

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor G. C Murmu will hold the first meeting of the newly constituted Administrative Council (AC) of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory here on Tuesday at 4.00 PM.

The meeting is likely to deliberate on power reforms and its supply across the Union Territory besides problems confronted by the people in the ongoing winter season. It will also take stock of the response by the LG’s Grievance Cell to complaints being lodged by the people and drawn a mechanism for earnest effective redressal. The Cell has emerged as a potential forum to highlight individual and collective issues pertaining, inter alia, to various utility services.

As the Lt Governor G C Murmu is seriously working to resolve the public issues and their grievances, the Administrative Council is set to bring improvement in governance at all levels across the Union Territory.

Besides his Advisors K. K Sharma and Farooq Khan, Chief Secretary B. V. R. Subrahmanyam will also participate in the meeting.

The Administrative Council, constituted on November 19 has the Lt-Governor as its chairman and his Advisors as members. The Chief Secretary would function as Secretary to the Administrative Council while the Administrative Secretaries of the Departments of Finance, Planning, Development & Monitoring, General Administration, Law or of any other department would be invited to the meetings of the council as required by it.