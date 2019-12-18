J&K UT Govt’s Warrant of Precedence; Mayors, BDC Chairpersons get top ranks

Mayor placed above MPs, CS, LG/CM outside UT; BDC Chairperson at par with DC, HoD, Brigadier

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday released its Order of Precedence for dignitaries, for the first time, granting top protocol to Mayors of the Municipal Corporations of Srinagar and Jammu and chairpersons of the lately constituted Block Development Councils (BDCs).

In the first Warrant of Precedence released by the Government of Lieutenant Governor (LG) Girish Chandra Murmu, the protocol of Mayor, when attending an official function within his or her urban jurisdiction, has been inserted under Article 19-A of list of 28 Articles.

Accordingly, Mayors of Srinagar and Jammu are now entitled to a seat ahead of the Members of Parliament, figuring at number 21 and Chief Secretary and Secretary to Government of India, figuring at number 23. Interestingly in the list, Chief Minister and LG, when outside the UT, do figure at number 25. When present within the UT, LG and CM have been placed at number 11 and 15 respectively.

The Chief Secretary has been placed at number 23 when within UT and at number 25 when outside UT.

Mayors have also been placed superior to Deputy Chairman and Deputy Speaker of a State Legislature outside State, Speaker of Legislative Assembly within UT, Minister of State and Deputy Minister, MLA within UT, Army Commander, Vice Chief of Army, Army General, Solicitor General of India, Vice Chairman Central Administrative Tribunal, Chairman PSC, Advocate General, Director Central Bureau of Investigation, Director Intelligence Bureau, Director General CRPF, DG BSF, Director General of Police, Member Union Public Service Commission, Vice Chancellor of University besides all officers and bureaucrats below the rank of Chief Secretary and DGP.

More significantly, the recently elected Chairpersons of BDCs have been placed in Article 28 of the list, at par with District Magistrate, major Head of Department, District and Sessions Judge and Brigadier.

While as elections for SMC, JMC and other urban local bodies in Jammu and Kashmir had held early this year, months before the abrogation of Article 370 and split of the State into the two UTs of J&K and Ladakh on 5th August, the first ever elections to elect Chairpersons of 316 BDCs were conducted in the month of October.

On 24th October 2019, results were declared for 307 BDCs. The lion’s share of 217 seats went to Independent candidates, even as BJP bagged 81 seats, National Panthers Party 8 and Congress 1. Of them, 27 candidates were elected unopposed and polling was held on 280 seats. There were no candidates on 6 seats. Panchs and Sarpanchs, elected in the Panchayat elections of 2018, were entitled to elect Chairpersons of their respective BDCs.