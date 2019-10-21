J&K Netas continue fleecing exchequer; live king-size at poor man’s expense

Ex-Ministers, legislators not vacating Govt houses despite notices

VIVEK SHARMA

JAMMU: The Sultani culture is continuing in Jammu and Kashmir notwithstanding change of guard and change of mood towards elitism in recent months.

Believe it or not, former ministers and legislators of all hues in the political spectrum of Jammu and Kashmir are refusing to vacate the government accommodation despite having been put on notice.

During the last six months, several notices have been served to them to vacate the government premises, lavishly furnished with uninterrupted power and drinking water supplies. The extent of arrogance is such that the former ministers and legislators have even refused to accept the notices, as they knew what these were all about. Some of the occupants have also obtained stay orders in their favour while many leaders didn’t bother to respond to the Estates Department’s notices.

Most of the politicians who are in government accommodation have not installed electricity meters or allowed the Power Development Department to do so by browbeating them and showing their political prowess. In the accommodations in posh Gandhi Nagar area, the arrears on account of power tariff, are running in lakhs. Sources also informed that some politicians have taken away the furniture allotted by the estates department.

Moreover, most of the government quarters allotted to the politicians are being used by their relatives, as most of them have their own palatial houses. It has also come to the notice that some of the quarters are further sublet at whopping rentals. This has turned out as another source of income for them.

Sources informed that not even a single ex-minister, MLA or MLC has vacated the government’s accommodation in Srinagar.

While in Jammu the repeated notices have been served to BJP’s former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta occupying House Number 4-Special at Gandhi Nagar; former BJP minister Bali Bhagat, Bungalow Number 2, Wazarat Road; Shakti Parihar, House Number 19-B, Gandhi Nagar; Sunil Sharma, House Number 14-Special, Gandhi Nagar; Choudhary Lal Singh, Bungalow Number 2, Gandhi Nagar; Javed Mustafa Mir, House Number 11-A Gandhi Nagar; G M Saroori of the Congress, at House Number 23-A Gandhi Nagar; NC’s Shafi Uri at House Number 28-A Gandhi Nagar; PDP’s Imran Ansari, occupying Bungalow Number 1, Panama Chowk; former MLA Daleep Parihar at House Number 32-B, Gandhi Nagar; Rajesh Gupta at Bungalow Number 1, Wazarat Road; Sheikh Ishfaq Jabaar at Quarter Number 49-C Gandhi Nagar; Neelam Langeh at House Number 24-B, Gandhi Nagar; Firdous Tak at House Number 9-A Gandhi Nagar; Waqar Rasool occupying House Number 29-A; Harsh Dev at house Number 6-A, Gandhi Nagar; former MLC Ravinder Sharma at 40-B, Gandhi Nagar; Sat Sharma at Bungalow Number 1, Ghulami Bagh, opposite Circuit House Jammu; Sukhnandan Choudhary at Bungalow Number 3, Ghulami Bagh, R S Pathania at Bungalow Number 6, Ghulami Bagh.

All these politicians have been repeatedly asked to vacate the government accommodation but they are not responding to any notices and circulars issued by the Estates department.

Talking to STATE TIMES Director Estates Subash Chibber said “We have served final notices to defiant occupants of government accommodations both in Jammu and Srinagar”.