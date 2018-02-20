J-K youths, children meet President

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: Youths and children, who were hit by militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, today met President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The youths and children have been taken on a country-wide tour — ‘Watan Ko Jano’ — from February 11 to 20, sponsored by the home ministry.

Kovind said the young participants have visited many cities, including Agra, Jaipur, Ajmer before coming here.

The President said the youths and children have interacted with a diversity of people and cultures of the country and they would no doubt have sensed the love and affection of the fellow citizens, an official statement said.

The president cited examples of achievements of students and youths from Jammu and Kashmir in different national-level competitive examinations and endeavours.

Kovind said, “the entire country is proud of and appreciates the promise and talent of the young people of Jammu and Kashmir and this talent can lead them to great success”.

‘Watan Ko Jano’ is being organised to give exposure to the youth and children of Jammu and Kashmir about the cultural and socio-economic development taking place in other parts of the country.

They had met Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday. (PTI)