J-K: Restrictions in Shopian to prevent protests

Srinagar: Authorities today imposed restrictions in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir to prevent violent protests post the Friday prayers against the killing of six persons, including two militants, in a shootout with Army on March 3.

Sporadic protests have been reported from the south Kashmir district since last Sunday when six persons were killed in a shootout involving Army and militants.

“Restrictions have been imposed in Shopian as a precautionary measure for maintaining law and order,” a police official said.

He said the restrictions were imposed to curb any violent protests in view of large gatherings that assemble for Friday congregational prayers.

While the Army has claimed that the youth killed during last Sunday’s shootout in Shopian’s Pahnoo area were militants and their overground workers, the police on the other hand said they are investigating the incident. (PTI)