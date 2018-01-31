J-K Quake: Girder of under-construction flyover slips off

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: A girder of the under-construction Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover here slipped off pillars near Aloochibagh due to the earthquake that shook Kashmir today, officials said.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The girder slipped off the pillars and fell on a crane which was used to put it on two pillars during the intervening night, Minister for Works Naeem Akhtar told PTI.

“The girder had just been installed on the pillars and had not been fixed yet.There is no structural damage to the flyover project due to the earthquake,” Akhtar said.

An official of the Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA), the executing agency of the flyover project, said no one was hurt in the incident.

A 6.2 magnitude quake today shook Kashmir Valley. (PTI)