J K Public School celebrates Independence Day with zeal

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J K Public School celebrated 72nd Independence Day with great splendor, zeal, joy and respect for Mother Nation, in the school premises.

Principal of the School, S.K Singh hoisted the Tricolour which was followed by rendition of the National Anthem and patriotic songs presented by the school choir.

The students presented a brief cultural show comprising choreographed patriotic dances in a special assembly.

The Toddlers’ World presented a skit -cum-dance depicting National Heroes and how our freedom fighters fought for the freedom of our country. The dramatization encomposed vibrant display of events from 1857, interspersed with music and dance. The children were attired as different freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Rani Laxami Bai and Mahatma Gandhi expressing their patriotic zeal through poems, songs and dances and recited their famous slogans.

A special band performance was mesmerizing and left the audience spell bound. The song ‘Vande Matram echoed in the school premises. A feel of patriotism was seen among the students and staff and they remembered the bravery of the martyrs who laid their lives for the freedom of the country from the British Rule. Speaking on the occasion Principal, S.K Singh enlightened the children with his thoughts on freedom and the responsibility of students of today. He also threw light on the importance of the day and advised the students to be determined to take the nation to new heights while adopting the ideology of the great freedom fighters.

Forwarding the message of peace and harmony, love and respect for the nation as their most dear ones, he motivated the students to cherish the valuable gift of freedom

The program culminated with the singing of National Anthem.