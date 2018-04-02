J-K police foils traders march against civilian killing during counter-militancy operations

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police today foiled a traders protest march to the local office of the United Nations here against the killing of four civilians in the counter-militancy operations yesterday.

A group of traders under the banner of Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF), led by its president Yasin Khan, took out a protest march from Lal Chowk city centre here to protest the killings which took place in the three encounters in south Kashmir yesterday, officials said.

They said the traders tried to march to the office of United Nations Military Observor Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) at Sonwar here but were stopped by the police near Regal Chowk.

The police asked the protesting traders to disperse, but they tried to march ahead, an official said, adding that it led to police swung into action and detain several leaders, including Khan.

The detained leaders were taken to Kothi Bagh police station, they said.

Notably, 13 militants were killed in three separate encounters in south Kashmir, while four civilians and three army jawans also lost their lives during the major counter-insurgency operations. (PTI)