J-K: One arrested with 20 kg poppy

Jammu: An inter-state narcotic smuggler was today arrested with 20 kg of poppy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, a police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, police said they intercepted a gas tanker at Jakhni on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway today.

Chamkaur Singh, hailing from Punjab, was arrested after 20 kg of poppy was recovered from him, the officer said.

The vehicle used by the smuggler was also seized, said the officer, adding that a case has been registered against the accused and further investigation of the case is going on.