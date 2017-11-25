J-K: Man accused of killing elderly father arrested

Banihal (JK): A 31-year-old man, who brutally killed his elderly father, was arrested from a forest area in Ramban district, a police officer said today.
Nazir Ahmad had fled from the scene after attacking his 70-year-old father, Abdul Majeed, with an axe in Chabba Dhamote village during an argument over some family issue on November 19.
“The accused was arrested yesterday from Ganote forest area where he was hiding for the past week,” the officer said.
Majeed, who had suffered grievous injuries in the attack, died at the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu on November 21. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Padmavati’ row: No shooting for 15 mins across India tomorrow
IFFI director asks ‘S Durga’ maker to submit censored version
Reverence doesn’t mean you issue threats: Karan Singh on ‘Padmavati’ row
Actors booked for ‘forging’ documents to evade MV tax
How ‘Prem Kahani’ helped bring back the romance of Opera House
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper