J-K: Jawan and civilian injured after militants open fire

Srinagar: Two persons were injured in firing by militants on a security forces check point in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir today, police said.

One security forces jawan and a civilian sustained injuries in the firing incident, they added.

According to the official, the security forces signalled a private car to stop for checking, but the militants onboard did not stop and opened fire.

The police and CRPF had established a check point at Lazibal in Anantnag following information about movement of militants through the area, he said.

An alert has been issued across south Kashmir to track down the militants, he informed. (PTI)