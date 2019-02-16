J-K Home Secy to review security of separatists having links with ISI

Share Share 0 Share

New Delhi: Security of Kashmiri separatists having suspected links with Pakistani intelligence agency ISI will be withdrawn after an assessment by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, a top official said.

The security review of all such individuals with suspected links with the ISI will be carried out following a suggestion given by the central government, he said.

The Home Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir government will carry out the review of the security of separatists and will take a decision on withdrawal, a security official said.

The state government will do the security review of the separatists as most of them have security being provided by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, he said.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar on Friday, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said the security given to people getting funds from Pakistan and its snooping agency ISI should be reviewed.

“Some elements in Jammu and Kashmir have links with the ISI and the terrorist organisation. Their security should be reviewed,” he had said.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five others injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

The bus was part of a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying the CRPF personnel from Jammu to Srinagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Friday said those responsible for the attack will pay “a very heavy price” and security forces will be given a free hand to deal with the terrorists.

In a hard-hitting speech, Modi said the “blood of the people is boiling and forces behind the act of terrorism will be definitely punished”.(PTI)