J-K Guv congratulates 2 police officers for scaling Mount Everest

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Tuesday congratulated two police officers who were part of an 11-member team that scaled the Mount Everest.
Constables Nazir Ahmed and Falail Singh were part of the All India Police Sports Control Board team that scaled the world’s highest mountain peak.
Governor’s Advisor K Vijay Kumar, Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam and DGP Dilbag Singh also congratulated the officers.
“We are proud of them,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police posted on its official Twitter handle along with the photographs of Ahmed and Singh.
