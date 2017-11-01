J-K govt to review retrieval of prime properties of JDA

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh today said that the state government has taken note of the Jammu Development Authority’s failure to retrieve prime properties here.

The cases will be reviewed and the government will take action in the matter, said Singh, who also holds the housing and urban development portfolio.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had rapped the JDA for failing to retrieve Rs 147 crore worth prime property, including allotment of Rs 116 crore land to a non-state subject in Jammu, during the last 15 years.

“The government has taken serious note (about the failure to retrieve the properties). We will review all these cases and take strong action to retrieve the prime properties,” he told PTI.

“This issue will be taken up in the next board meeting for action,” the deputy chief minister said

The CAG in its report had said, “The authority had not taken sufficient steps towards legal remedy for retrieval of the plots at prime locations valuing Rs 146 crore in Jammu.”

“No legal action was taken by the JDA against the construction of residential flats and encroachment of excess land in violation of the trust deed,” the report said. (PTI)