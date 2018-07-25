J-K govt orders probe into construction of commercial complex on banks of Jhelum

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered a probe into the construction of a massive commercial complex on the banks of river Jhelum in the summer capital of the state following a vigourous campaign launched by environmental activists.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a committee to conduct an in-depth enquiry into the grant of building permission for construction of commercial complex by one Sheikh Gulzar Ahmad at Rajbagh,” an order issued by the General Administration Department last week reads.

The committee will be headed by deputy commissioner Srinagar with special secretary Housing and urban Development, vice chairman of the Srinagar Development Authority and director Floriculture as members.

It shall also include members from the irrigation and flood control, public health engineering and public works departments, says the order.

The committee has been asked to establish the ownership of the land, as the state land cannot be sold as per the provisions of the state Land Law, and if the land in question could be used for commercial purposes, according to the order.

The committee, which has been given four weeks time to submit its report, will also inquire if the construction was going on as per the building permission obtained and the deviations undertaken, if any.

The government ordered the inquiry into the construction of the multi-storey commercial complex following opposition from environmental activists who alleged that the construction of the building could lead to disaster as it was situated close to the banks of Jhelum. (PTI)