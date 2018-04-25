J-K Governor promulgates ordinance on use of video-conferencing for recording of evidence

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra has promulgated the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Ordinance-2018 for the use of video-conferencing facility for “recording of evidence” in criminal cases in the state, a Raj Bhawan spokesman said today.

Video-conferencing facilities have been provided in all 12 jails and 12 district court complexes and are being operationalised in a phased manner.

The provisions of the existing Code of Criminal Procedure provide that all proceedings in a criminal trial are required to be taken in presence of the accused which would result in prolonged trial due to non-production of accused for one or other reason, the spokesman said.

The Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (Central Act), which is applicable to the whole of India except the State of Jammu and Kashmir, has been amended by the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Act, 2008 (Central Act No.5 of 2009) wherein it has been amended to provide for recording of evidence through video electronic means.

The introduction of the concept of securing the accused through video- conference from the jails as an alternative mean would help in the speedy disposal of criminal trials, besides being cost effective and helping in preventing law and order situations in certain cases.(PTI0