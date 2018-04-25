J-K CM pays tribute to jawans killed in Pulwama encounter

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti paid tributes to two security personnel who were killed during an encounter in a forest area of Pulwama district.
In the fierce exchange of fire, an Army soldier and a policeman were killed yesterday.
The chief minister extended her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the slain jawans. She also conveyed her sympathies to the personnel who were injured in the gunbattle. (PTI)
