J-K CM leads wreath-laying ceremony of slain Army personnel

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today led the wreath-laying ceremony organised to pay tributes to four of the six soldiers who were killed in a terror attack on the Sunjuwan Military camp here.

Mufti joined the cabinet colleagues and senior Army and police officials and laid floral wreaths on the bodies of four Army personnel, hailing from Kashmir, at the Jammu airport, an official spokesperson said.

A group of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists struck the residential quarter inside the Army camp at Sunjuwan here on Saturday, killing seven people — six soldiers, including two junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and father of one of the slain soldiers — and injuring 10 others.

Three heavily-armed JeM terrorists were killed in the retaliatory action by the Army.

Deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh, ministers Abdul Haq Khan and Choudhary Zulfkar, state BJP president and MLA Sat Sharma, among others, were present ceremony.

Senior Army and police officials also laid wreaths on the bodies of the Army personnel, the spokesperson said.

JCO Madan Lal Choudhary (50) of Kathua was cremated with full military honours at his village yesterday, while the body of Havaldar Rakesh Chandra of Pauri Garhwal district in Uttarakhand was recovered from the scene of the gunfight yesterday.

Later, the spokesperson said the chief minister interacted with the family members of the slain Army personnel and consoled them.

She conveyed her heartfelt condolences and prayed for peace for their loved ones. (PTI)