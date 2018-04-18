J K Assembly select committee unhappy with functioning of shrine board in Kathua

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: A select committee of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly has expressed displeasure over the functioning of a board managing the affairs of two prominent Hindu shrines in Kathua district of the state.

“The existing board of Shri Mata Sukarala Devi shrine and Shri Mata Bala Sundari Shrine has not been able to do justice with the mandate given to it and proper management of the two shrines was not achieved,” the committee which met under the chairmanship of Tourism minister Tassaduq Mufti here said.

A board was formed in November 2013 to manage the affairs of the two shrines situated in Shivalik hills in Kathua district.

In February, during the budget session, the lower house referred the Bill regarding amending the Jammu and Kashmir Shri Mata Sukarala Devi Ji Shrine (SMSDJS) and Shri Mata Bala Sundari Shrine (SMBSS) Act 2013 to the House Select Committee after the motion for the same was moved by National Conference legislator Davinder Singh Rana.

The committee, which has members from ruling and opposition parties, met under the chairmanship of Mufti yesterday and it has been found that the existing board for the two shrines has not achieved the objectives to the satisfaction of the local people as well as the pilgrims who visit them, an official spokesman said today.

He said the nine-member committee, which has been directed to submit its report to the house during the next session of the assembly, held threadbare discussion on various provisions of ‘The Jammu and Kashmir Shri Mata Sukarala Devi Ji Shrine and Shri Mata Bala Sundari Shrine (Amendment) Bill, 2018’.

The objective of the bill is better and proper management of the shrines, the spokesman said, adding that the members of the committee gave their valuable suggestions regarding better management and administration for the shrines.

He said the committee decided to visit the two shrines soon to take stock of facilities being provided to the local people and pilgrims. (PTI)