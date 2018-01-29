J-K Assembly rocked over Shopian deaths,Question Hour adjourned

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: Noisy protests in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly today forced the Speaker to adjourn the Question Hour to discuss death of two civilians in alleged firing by security forces in Shopian district on Saturday.

Amid noisy scenes from the Opposition benches, the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti requested the speaker Kavinder Gupta to allow the discussion, leading to the adjournment of the Question Hour.

“What has happened (in Shopian) is unfortunate … some members want to discuss the issue, there should be a discussion. It is the right of the house to allow the discussion,” Mehbooba said.

Earlier, the opposition members from National Conference, Congress and CPI(M), supported by ruling PDP legislators from Shopian, Mohammad Yousuf Bhat and Sonawar Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, rose on on their feet soon after the House assembled this morning.

With pictures of Shopian incident in their hands, the members moved the adjournment motion to discuss the prevailing law and order situation and raised slogans in support of their demand.

The Speaker asked them to take their seats, assuring that a discussion after the Question hour but the opposition did not budge from its demand prompting intervention by the Chief Minister.

CPI(M) legislator M Y Trigami said there is only one question, why these killings? This is the biggest question.

Two youths were allegedly killed and nine others injured in Army firing at Ganovpora in Shopian on Saturday when a stonepelting mob targeted a convoy.

The police has registered a case against Army personnel involved in the firing incident and the state government has also ordered a magisterial probe into the incident and sought a report within 20 days even as a defence spokesman maintained that the soldiers opened fire in self-defence. (PTI)