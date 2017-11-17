J-K announces winter vacation for schools

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government today announced three-month winter vacation for schools in Kashmir division and other areas falling under winter zone in the state.

According to an order issued by the Secretary to the Government for School Education Department, the winter vacation for students up to class 8 would be observed from December 4, 2017, to March 3 next year.

The last working day for such classes shall be December 2, the order read.

The winter vacations for students of class 9 onwards would be observed from December 11 to February 24 next year, the order said.

The last working day for these classes shall be December 9, it said.

However, the order said that the officials associated for conducting practical examinations, if any, shall avail winter vacation only after conclusion of such examinations.

The officials required to undergo training as per the schedule already notified by the chief education officers shall compulsorily attend the training programmes, the order said.

PTI