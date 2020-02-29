J&K youths call on Reddy; discuss issues

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: A delegation comprising dozens of youth from Jammu & Kashmir led by Daksheesh Sharma, Vice President Jammu Joint Students Federation called on G Krishan Reddy, Minister of State for Home Affairs and discussed various issues being faced by J&K youth after re-organisation of Jammu and Kashmir.

During the meeting, Sharma discussed several issues with Union Minister including domicile for J&K residents, revocation of SRO 202, continuing age-relaxation of 5 years in UPSC for J&K youth and many others.

The Union Minister gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured that all their genuine issues will be resolved soon at the earliest.

The delegation comprised of Shubham Sharma, Varinder Dev Singh, Farooq Ahmed Khan (Ramban) and Akshit Baru. The aforesaid meeting was coordinated by Imran Bukhari.