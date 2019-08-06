J&K Modi-fied; Article 370 scrapped

Jammu and Kashmir to be UT with Legislature, Ladakh UT without Legislature

STATE TIMES NEWS

New Delhi: The government on Monday revoked Article 370 to take away Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, and proposed the bifurcation of the State into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, a bold and far-reaching decision that seeks to redraw the map and future of a region at the centre of a protracted movement of terrorism.

BJP rewrites history; Omar, Mehbooba fume

No more ‘Do Nishan, Do Samvidhan’: Shah tweets

New Delhi: The decision to abrogate Article 370 ensures that there will be no ‘Do Nishan, Do Samvidhan’ (two flags, two constitutions) in Jammu and Kashmir, Home Minister Amit Shah said.

Kashmir has always been an integral part of India but this decision will ensure that there is no more be ‘Do Nishan-Do Samvidhan’ in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah, who moved the historic bill passed by Rajya Sabha, said on twitter.

“This decision is a tribute to all the patriots who made the supreme sacrifice for a united India. Congratulations to the entire nation. Today, Modi govt has corrected a long overdue historic wrong,” he tweeted.

He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “his unwavering commitment towards ensuring unity and integrity of our motherland”.

This historic decision will usher in a new dawn of peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir and the Ladakh region, the home minister said.

The government on Monday abolished Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and moved a separate bill to split the state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, amid a massive opposition uproar in Rajya Sabha.

Shah moved a resolution in the House to abolish Article 370 after President Ram Nath Kovind issued a notification in this regard and also moved the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019.

He said the UT in Ladakh will have no legislature (like Chandigarh) while the other UT of Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature as in case of Delhi and Puducherry.

The Home Minister’s announcement evoked strong protests from the opposition with leaders of Congress, TMC, DMK, AAP, NCP and Left raising slogans and storming the well of the House. They later squatted in the well and continued with their protest.

However, some regional parties like BSP, BJD, TRS and AIADMK extended full support to the resolution and the bill while NDA constituent JD(U) walked out.



Fulfilling an electoral promise of the BJP less than 90 days after the Modi 2.0 government took power, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the decision in the Rajya Sabha, which approved both the resolution and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation bill.

Both will now come up in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The government’s effort to tackle head-on the vexatious 72-year-old problem wracking the soul of the nation sent a wave of jubilation among BJP supporters and others, but provoked outrage from the NC and the PDP, the principal political parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

The chiefs of the two parties, NC’s Omar Abdullah and PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti, as well as People’s Conference’s leader Sajjad Lone were arrested in Srinagar on Monday evening, officials said.

Jammu celebrates despite restrictions

Jammu: Notwithstanding restrictions on movement of people, there were celebrations in parts of Jammu as the government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to the state.

People danced to drumbeats and distributed sweets as they hailed the Centre’s move as a “bold”, “historic” and “monumental” decision towards delivery of justice to the region, which has always complained of being discriminated against by the political setup.

Late on Sunday night, the Jammu and Kashmir government imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) — that bars assembly of five or more people in an area — in the state and also downed communication channels.

Despite the prohibitory orders, residents of the Bohri, Muthi, New Plot and Trikuta Nagar area came out of their homes, albeit in smaller groups, to express their happiness with beating of drums, dancing and exchanging sweets. They raised slogans hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. “I am overwhelmed, emotional, jubilant,,” said Ankush Veshin, an entrepreneur, who runs a diagnostic centre in Talab Tilloo area here. “Hearing the announcement (by Shah in Rajya Sabha) gave me goosebumps. For the first time, I felt being a part of India.”

Pawan Gupta, a teacher from Bakshinagar, and his family never believed this day would come in their lifetime.

“This decision is going to change our fate. Now we will be our own decision-makers, not Kashmir-centric political setup that discriminated against us on all fronts for past seven decades,” Gupta said.

Activists of Dogra Front, led by its president Ashok Gupta, also participated in the celebrations.

Sunita Devi, a college student from Valkimi Basti, said she was happy that Article 370 has been given a “permanent burial”.

“Our community was discriminated against for over last several decades due to this Article. Our blessings are with Modi and Shah for delivering us justice,” she said.

Sushma Bhat Tiwari, who is from Kulgam district of the Kashmir valley and works as a senior HR professional with a multinational company, welcomed the decision as a victory for women and end of gender-bias.

“I married a non-Kashmiri several years ago and lost the rights of being citizen of Jammu and Kashmir. My children were also denied right to property and citizenship due to this law. But we are happy that this has been done away with and justice done to women like me,” she said.

After the Union Cabinet met on Monday morning, Shah announced in the Rajya Sabha that provisions of Article 370 were being scrapped.

He said the Ladakh division of Jammu & Kashmir would be made a separate Union Territory without a legislature, a longstanding demand of the people of that region.

Jammu & Kashmir would be a separate Union Territory and it would have a legislature, he said.



Unprecedented in its political courage, the decision to take away the state’s special status and treat it like any other is aimed at the ending the decades old separatist movement.

As Shah moved the resolution in the Rajya Sabha that Article 370 — which allowed Jammu and Kashmir to have its own Constitution and prohibited outsiders from buying land and property in the state — will no longer be applicable, there were also fears that the government’s decisions would change the demographic profile.

Former chief minister Mehbooba articulated her apprehensions in a tweet.

“GOIs intention is clear & sinister. They want to change demography of the only muslim majority state in India, disempower Muslims to the extent where they become second class citizens in their own state,” she said.

According to the resolution moved by the Home minister, Article 370 ceases to be operative from Monday itself.

“The president on the recommendation of Parliament is pleased to declare as from 5th of August 2019, all clauses of the said Article 370 shall cease to be operative… ,” the resolution stated.

Shah also moved a bill proposing bifurcation of J-K into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir division and Ladakh.

Shah said the union territory in Ladakh will have no legislature like Chandigarh. The other union territory of Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature like Delhi and Puducherry, where key subjects like law and order are with the Centre.

As anxiety escalated with people in the Valley mostly incommunicado with no workable phones or Internet connections and questions galore on what changes this would bring in a region that evokes emotive responses nationwide, Shah said in the House that “nothing will happen”.

He said full statehood will be restored to Jammu and Kashmir at “appropriate time” and after “normalcy” returns.

The government will not allow the situation to turn into another battle torn Kosovo, he said.

“It was heaven on earth and will remain so,” he said replying to the debate on the resolution and the bill which were taken up together.

The Article 370 announcement, capping days of uncertainty in Jammu and Kashmir, led to an uproar, in the House and outside it too.

Terming the government’s move on Article 370 “unilateral and shocking”, former chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said it was a total “betrayal of trust” of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“GOI has resorted to deceit and stealth in recent weeks to lay the ground for these disastrous decisions. Our darkest apprehensions have unfortunately come true after the GOI and its representatives in J&K lied to us that nothing major was planned,” he said.

He said that the announcement was made after the entire state, particularly the Valley, was turned into a garrison.

“Those of us who gave democratic voice to the people of Jammu & Kashmir, are incarcerated as lakhs of armed security personnel have been put on the ground.

“The scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A raise fundamental questions on the state’s accession because that was done on the very terms enunciated in these articles. The decisions are unilateral, illegal and unconstitutional and will be challenged as such by the National Conference . A long and tough battle lies ahead. We are ready for that,” he said.

India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises, said Mehbooba, saying the government’s unilateral decision “to scrap Article 370” is illegal and unconstitutional.

Congress leaders added their voices with P Chidambaram agreeing with Mehbooba in calling it a “catastrophic step”.

“We anticipated a misadventure, but did not think in our wildest dreams that they will take such a catastrophic step.”

“Today is a black day in the constitutional history of India,” he added.

Left leaders also expressed their opposition. While CPI general secretary D Raja said the “regressive step will further alienate the people of J-K”, CPI(M) termed it an “attack” on the Constitution.

However, the mood was triumphant in the BJP quarters.

Everything had fallen into place for the party that has 300-plus seats in the Lok Sabha and managed the arithmetic efficiently in the Rajya Sabha too.

BJP leaders hailed the move and were buoyed by support from some regional parties like BSP, BJD, TRS and AIADMK, which extended full support to the resolution and the bill. NDA constituent JD(U) walked out.

The government got support from Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who said he hoped it would bring “peace and development” in the state.

The government’s move on Article 370, said senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley, is a monumental decision towards national integration.

His party colleague Ram Madhav also hailed the decision.

“What a glorious day. Finally the martyrdom of thousands starting with Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee for complete integration of J&K into Indian Union is being honoured and the seven decade old demand of the entire nation being realised in front of our eyes; in our lifetime…,” he tweeted.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said the government’s decisions on Jammu and Kashmir are “brave” and “very necessary” for the interest of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir.

Celebrations broke out the Shiv Sena headquarters in Mumbai’s Dadar area. Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray dubbing it as a “moment of pride” and a “historic day” for the country.

Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said the entire Kashmir Valley is under curfew and three former chief ministers of the state and political leaders have been placed under house arrest.

He wanted the situation to be discussed first but Naidu allowed Shah to move the resolution.