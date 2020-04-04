J&K domicile law amended; all posts reserved for domiciles

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Amid fierce reactions and outrage, the Union Home Ministry on Friday evening amended the new J&K Domicile law to reserve all jobs for the domiciles of the Union Territory.

In an order, the MHA amended Section 5A of The Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralization and Recruitment Act) replacing “a post carrying a pay scale of not more than Level-4 (Rs 25,500)” with “any post”.

Besides in Section 8 of the Act, it added “is a domicile of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir” thus making it mandatory for a person to be a domicile of J&K to get any government job.

The new amendment comes on the heels of a hue resentment brewing against the new law which had basically left only low-rung job reservation for the people of J&K.

The decision came after the government faced intense criticism from youth and all political parties of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Centre had issued notification defining rules for claiming domicile and access to reserved government jobs for the people of the Union Territory. The reservation for domiciles will not apply to Group A and Group B posts and only to level 4 posts or posts that carry a pay scale not more than level 4.

According to the now amended domicile law, the children of those Central Government Officials, All India Services Officers, Officials of Public Sector Undertaking and Autonomous body of Central Government, Public Sector Banks, Officials of Statutory bodies, Officials of Central Universities and recognised Research institutes of Central Government who have served in Jammu and Kashmir for a total period of ten years or children of parents who fulfil any of the conditions will also be eligible to be the domiciles of J&K.

Children of such residents of J&K as reside outside Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with their employment or business or other professional or vocational reasons but their parents fulfil any of the conditions will also be eligible to be the domiciles of J&K.

Moreover, the government had also designated Tehsildar within his territorial jurisdiction as the competent authority for issuance of domicile certificate

“Who has resided for a period of fifteen years in the UT of J&K or has studied for a period of seven years and appeared in class 10th/12th examination in an educational institution located in the UT of J&K shall be eligible to become the domicile,” reads latest gazette notification, under Section 3A of the J&K Reorganisation (Adaptation of State Laws) Order 2020, under the J&K civil services (decentralisation and recruitment) Act.

“Children of those central government officials, all India services officers, officials of PSUs and autonomous body of central government, public sector banks, officials of statutory bodies, officials of central universities and recognised research institutes of central government who have served in Jammu and Kashmir for a total period of ten years or children on parents who fulfil any of the conditions in sections shall be included in the definition of a domicile, ” reads the notification

“Persons registered as a migrant by the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants) in the UT of J&K, will also be included in the definition besides children of such residents of J&K as reside outside UT of J&K in connection with their employment or business or other professional or vocational reasons” reads a notification.

29 state laws were repealed while 109 have been amended. Section 5A had stated that no person shall be eligible for appointment to a post carying a pay scale for not more than level 4 unless he is a domicile of UT of J&K.

It is pertinent to mention here that the different sections of society had been demanding the enactment of a domicile law for Jammu and Kashmir to protect the interests of the landowners and the unemployed youth, following the nullification of Article 370 by the Centre on August 5, 2019.