IWMP organises training programme for SHGs

State Times News

UDHAMPUR: A two day training programme was organized by Integrated Water Management Programme (IWMP), Udhampur in collaboration with SKUAST and KVK Reasi for Cutting and Tailoring of Self Help Groups under the supervision of PO IWMP, Sapna Kotwal here today

Speaking on the occasion, PO informed that six projects covering an area of 27381 hectare have been taken up for execution in the district under IWMP. She interacted with the participants and highlighted the importance of SHGs in rural areas.

The event was among others attended by officials of IWMP/DPAP, Self Help Group members and other concerned were present on the occasion.