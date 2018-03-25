IWC spreads awareness on cancer

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Under the theme ‘War against Cancer’, lnner Wheel Club (IWC), Jammu in collaboration with Government College for Women (GCW), Parade organised a programme to spread awareness on cancer wherein over 160 participants mainly female students and members of club were sensitised over this deadly disease.

In a welcome address, Pooja Malhotra, President IWC welcomed all the guests including resource persons Balwinder Singh, Bhawana Kapoor and Monica Khanna, a cancer patient now fully recovered. While sharing the cancer treatment experience, Monica said, that she was detected cancer when she went for check up all of sudden. She went to Narayana Hospital and finally operated in AIIMS and defeated the cancer with her willpower. She advised the females to go for random check up so as to get timely treatment.

Dr Hemela Aggarwal, Principal GWC Parade was also present. Balwinder Singh and Bhawana Kapoor also gave awareness lecture and showed the short film on cancer.

IWC Members present in the programme were Reva Rani, Rattan Prabha, Sudesh Abrol, Dr. Santosh Gupta, Meena Jaggi, Meeta Jolly, Kamal Sudan, Diljeet Kour and Rampaul Dogra.