It’s too early to call for 2022 CWG boycott: Sports Minister

New Delhi: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has played down the calls to boycott the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games over shooting’s exclusion, saying it is too early to take a decision of such magnitude.

Shooting has been axed from the 2022 edition by Birmingham Organising Committee, citing logistical issues. The move triggered angry reactions from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the national shooting federation (NRAI).

The IOA went to the extent of suggesting a boycott to protest the sport’s dropping.

“The officials of IOA met me and apprised me about the ongoing issues in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, where shooting has been dropped. The possibility of India’s boycott was also raised before me,” Rijiju told PTI in an interview.

“I told them to speak to the Commonwealth Games Federation officials and the organising committee of the Birmingham Games and apprise them about our deep concerns. “If it (the decision) is not reviewed, we will see but the call for boycott at this point of time is too early.