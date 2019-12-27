It’s time to defeat Tukde Tukde Gang: Amit Shah

Agency

New Delhi: The planned updation of the National Population Register (NPR) sparked a fresh political slugfest on Thursday with the BJP accusing the opposition of carrying out a false propaganda on the National Register of Citizens(NRC) to malign the Modi government while the Congress alleged that the ruling party has a “sinister” agenda.

Rival political parties crossed swords even as the BJP sought to delink the updation of the NPR and the proposed NRC and no end in sight for the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA).

The Left parties, meanwhile, called for a seven-day nationwide protest from January 1 and a general strike on January 8 against the CAA, the NPR and the NRC.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the opposition of creating confusion over the CAA and spoiling the atmosphere in the national capital by misleading the people.

Addressing an event organised by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Shah said it was time to defeat the “Tukde Tukde” Gang.

“Tukde-tukde” is a term coined by the right-wing parties to attack the opposition parties and those who support them.

“The opposition led by the Congress created confusion about the Citizenship Amendment Act. By misleading people on the CAA, the opposition spoiled the peaceful atmosphere of Delhi,” Shah said on the recent anti-CAA protests, some of which turned violent in areas like the Jamia Millia University, Seelampur and Daryaganj.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday cleared the proposal for updating the NPR. The database would contain demographic as well as biometric particulars of every resident in the country. Opposition parties, including the Congress, have alleged that the NPR is the first step of the NRC.

“The BJP-led government has a larger and more sinister agenda and that is why the NPR approved by them yesterday is very dangerous and different in terms of the TEXT as well as the CONTEXT of NPR 2010.

Chidambaram also said he is happy that the BJP has released a video clip of the launch of NPR in 2010.

“Please listen to the video. We were enumerating the “usual residents” of the country. The emphasis is on residency not citizenship,” he said.

Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken accused the BJP government of bringing the NRC in the garb of the NPR and claimed that questions relating to the former will be asked in the pre-test forms for the population register