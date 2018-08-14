ITI United Front delegation calls on Director, Comm Secy Technical Education

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A delegation of J&K ITI United Front led by its State President, Nazir Ahmed Molvi met Director Technical Education, J&K, Anoo Malhotra and Commissioner Secretary Technical Education, Mohammad Javed Khan and discussed various issues.

Nazir highlighted the pending demands which include placement of Head of the Institution, various number posts of superintendents lying vacant since long which is hampering training programme badly of the institutes viz, Principal, ITI, Jammu, Superintendent ITI Bani, ITI Sunderbani, ITI Reasi, ITI Banihal, ITI Ballesa, ITI Bhaddu / Billawar, ITI Gool, ITI Bhaderwah in Jammu division and Principal ITI Baramulla, Superintendent ITI Hajin, ITI Kulgam, ITI Rohama, Women ITI Bemina, ITI Seer Hamdan, ITI Khuri Batpora, ITI Lalpora, ITI Gurez, ITI Handwara and ITI Rohama in Kashmir Division. He also sought holding of DPC meetings, filling up vacant posts of different categories, uniform designation/change of nomenclature of VI and GI Posts, regularisation of Adhoc, Contractual, Academic, Consolidated and enhancement of salary of academic.

The Commissioner Secretary as well as Director Technical Education assured the delegation that all the burning issues will be addressed shortly.

The deputation comprised of Karan Singh General Secretary, Altaf Ahmed Dar Advisor, Mubashir Ahmed Vice President Kashmir, Nishar Ahmed Secretary, Abdul Ahmid Wani, Shafiq-Ullah Sheikh, Mustaq Ahmed Rishi, Mohammad Aslam Khan, Ab Ashad Bhat, Ab Khaliq Najar and Ghulam Mohammad.