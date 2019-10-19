ITBP jawan injured in accidental fire succumbs

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: ITBP
jawan, who was injured in an accidental fire from his service rifle in Rajouri
district succumbed here on Friday.
Pertinent to mention here that ITBP
Constable Bhim Singh was critically injured on September 3 when his rifle
accidentally discharged and a bullet hit him in the face.
Bhim Singh who was undergoing
treatment at Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu, has succumbed at the
hospital.
Police has started investigation in
this regard.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Big B admitted to hospital
Maha polls: Sanjay Dutt backs Aaditya, wishes for his victory
Heart disease deaths rise in India by 34 pc: Dr Bali
I’ll be the happiest girl in the world: Kareena on being Alia’s sister-in-law
Stations along with lifestyle modification reverse CVD burden: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper