ITBP jawan injured in accidental fire succumbs

JAMMU: ITBP jawan, who was injured in an accidental fire from his service rifle in Rajouri district succumbed here on Friday.

Pertinent to mention here that ITBP Constable Bhim Singh was critically injured on September 3 when his rifle accidentally discharged and a bullet hit him in the face.

Bhim Singh who was undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu, has succumbed at the hospital.

Police has started investigation in this regard.