IT raid in NC leader house; multi-story building sealed

UDHAMPUR: Income Tax sleuths on Friday conducted raid in the house of a National Conference leader Sunil Verma at Housing Colony Udhampur.
After scrutiny of some papers, the IT sleuths also sealed the newly constructed multi-story building owned by the NC leader. Sources informed that the Income Tax department has restricted the sale and sub-letting of the building till further orders.
