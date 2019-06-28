IT Dept conducts survey at Sunderbani

STATE TIMES NEWS

SUNDERBANI: The sleuths of Income Tax (IT) Department conducted survey in business establishments at Sunderbani town of Rajouri district on Thursday.

As per reports, the officials of department conducted surveys in a readymade store Yougal Di Hatti at Sunderbani bus stand.

From the scrutiny of records it was established that there was an evasion of tax through unaccounted sale and purchase of garments.

Moreover, the actual cost of the building where the store is presently running was not reflected in the property statement submitted by the proprietor, sources said.

The survey was conducted under the supervision of Income Tax Officer (ITO) Rajouri Romesh Sharma and it is for the first time such survey was conducted in Sunderbani.

It was informed that the actual penalty for tax evasion will be imposed later as the survey continued till the filing of this story.

Sources further hinted that more than 100 business establishments and private health institutions are on radar of the department and such surveys are likely to continue in future as these establishments have not come forward to disclose their undisclosed income under IT Acts.