IT Department observes Income Tax Day

UDHAMPUR: Income tax department Udhampur observed 159th Income Tax Day on Wednesday in the premises of ‘NITL’ Higher Secondary. On this occasion trees were planted in the presence of more than 200 students to spread a message of timely payment of income tax by the profit growers.

On this occasion Durga Kaul, Income Tax Officer Udhampur was the Chief Guest whereas Anjesh Sharma, Income Tax Inspector and Gian Chand, Tax Assistant were the Guests of Honour. This function was presided over by the Ajay Gupta Principal of the host school.

The Income Tax Officer, Durga Kaul addressed the students and apprised them about the importance of payment of taxes in time for nation building. While speaking she said that July 24 is celebrated as the ‘Income Tax Day’ because Income Tax was levied on people for the first and the authority to levy it came into force on July 24, 1860. This function concluded with the distribution of stationery items among the students and it was followed by the vote of thanks by the Anamika Gupta school coordinator.