Issues regarding teachers

Dear Editor,

There are number of issues affecting teachers and teacher education today. These are listed below:

The main issue being lack of initatives and mechanisms that explicity aim to recruit the best performing students, or those that have the most talent for teaching, into the teaching profession. In particular current teacher recuitment does not involve any interviews or classroom demonstrations that assess motivation and passion.

Quality teacher education severly lacking and indeed in crisis at the current time. There are approximately 17,000 teacher education institutions in the country, of which 92% are privately owned. Various in depth studies have shown that a large proportions of these teaching colleges are not even attempting to provide a good education.

According to government data, country faces over 10 lakh teacher vacancies-a large proportion of them in rular areas-leading to pupil teacher ratios{PTR}that even larger than 60:1 in certain cases. Even more worrisome than the problem of PTR in some areas is the lack of teachers in schools across the necessary subjects. Inspite of the Right to Education Act mandating teachers not to indulge in non teaching activities, teachers are often asked to spend large portions of their time on these activities such as midday meal preparation, administrative task, data management etc. This prevents teachers from concentrating on their actual teaching jobs.

Transfers also prevent teachers from becoming truly invested in and building relationships with schools and commonities in which they serve.

Issues like salary, promotions etc. in the school system are hardly based on merit and competence. There is a dire need to revisit and overhaul service conditions and carrer management to restore the high status of the teaching profession.

There is a need to improve efficiency of teachers like to ensure that truly excellent students enter the teaching profession from and in rular areas, merit based scholarship need to be instituted across the country. In ruler areas, special merit scholarships that also guarantee employment in their local areas should be established upon successful completion of their four year integrated B.Ed programmes.

In collaboration with parents and other key local teachers should be more involved in governance of schools and decision making including as members of school management committees in liaison with parents. Teachers need to be given more autonomy in choosing finer aspects of curriculum so that they may teach in manner that they find more effective for students in their classrooms and communities.

Anupum Shrikandia,

Rajouri.