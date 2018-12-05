Issue of POK families settled outside J&K.

Share Share 0 Share

As per news appeared on November 28, 2018, Centre’s Special Representative for Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma met Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan and discussed the recent initiatives taken by his administration for ensuring equitable development of the State and bringing accountability and transparency in the administrative set up.

They also discussed the issue of 5,300 refugee families from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir who settled outside the State and are deprived of the benefits which are conferred on those who are living in the State. The Muzaffrabad POK Refugees Welfare Society, Punjab thankfully appreciate the healthy discussion alongwith the Ex-Deputy Chief Minister of J&K, Kavinder Gupta to solve the genuine problems of 5,300 families who were pushed out of their own State in 1947 with a promise to get them rehabilitated as and when their home Districts (Muzaffarabad, Mirpur,and Kotli) shall get vacated from the illegal occupation of Pakistan.

Despite the repeated reminders to all the concerned higher authorities of Centre and State including the present Governor of J&K, nothing has been heard so far from any authority.The 5,300 registered POJK DP’s of 1947 residing in other states of India are still awaiting a word of promise from the higher authorities like MHA and a strong Administrator like Satya Pal Malik, the Governor of the State of Jammu and Kashmir for including them in the package .We do not suspect the sincerity of the promise of Centre or State Government to get included these 5,300 families as these all are the Ist Class State Subjects of Jammu and Kashmir .Their forefathers had sacrificed their lives for their native land in Muzaffarbad ,Mirpur , Kotli etc. There is no obstruction in identifying their genuineness , as all of them have already been granted an ex gratia of Rs. 3,500 in 1964 under different registration numbers through PRO Jammu under his full signatures and office seal. We have maintained the records of hundreds of DPs residing in Punjab, Himachal, Rajsthan , Madhya Pradesh,Haryana ,and Delhi etc which bears the seal and signatures of Assistant Settlement Commissioner ,Jammu on government approved Appendix “H” and Appendix “L”. The State-wise classification of these 5,300 families has already been incorporated in JPC Report No. 183 of the Parliament .The need is to include them by correcting the mistake done by the State and followed by the Centre while announcing the package. We demand an early announcement from both the governments to include the rightful families of POJK DP’s 1947 living in remote areas of the country. As the justice delayed is justice denied, similarly justice partially delivered creates further problems for the people. It is also requested to announce the relief package in full as recommended by Joint Parliament Committee in its Report No. 183 alongwith the reservation of eight seats for the POJK DP’s proportionately out of 24 seats of POK to give a chance to these lakhs of Indian citizens to vote and elect their own representatives to get resolved their genuine difficulties in the J&K Assembly.

