Issue of linking social media profiles with Aadhaar needs to be decided at the earliest: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said the issue of linking of social media profiles with Aadhaar needs to be decided at the earliest.
A bench of justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose said “at this stage we do not know whether we could decide this issue or the high court will decide”.
The bench further said it will not go into the merit of the case and would simply decide the transfer petition filed by Facebook seeking transfer of such cases pending before high courts of Madras, Bombay and Madhya Pradesh to the top court.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the bench that it has no objection to transfer of the cases from high courts to the top court. (PTI)
