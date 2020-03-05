ISRO introduced young scientist programme ‘YUVIKA’ for school students: Dr Jitendra

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: As a new and novel initiative, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has recently introduced an exclusive Young Scientist Programme (YUva VIgyani KAryakram – YUVIKA) for school students and is conducting it from the year 2019 onwards. Within a short time, the programme has become extremely popular among students across the country. It was disclosed by the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER) and MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh in reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Three students each from every State/ Union Territory, studying in 9th standard are selected for the programme through online registration. The two week long programme is primarily aimed at imparting basic knowledge on space technology, space science and space applications to students with the intent of arousing their interest in emerging areas of space activities. The selection is based on 8th standard academic performance and achievements in extra-curricular activities including sports. An additional weightage of 15 per cent is given to students, who are studying in schools located in rural area.

All expenditure towards travel of student (for reporting centre and back), course material, lodging and boarding etc, during entire course is borne by ISRO. Pertinent to mention that ISRO’s youth programme received a huge boost when Prime Minister Narendra Modi devoted three to four minutes speaking about in the last edition of monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Soon thereafter, over 50,000 more applications were received for participation in the next programme scheduled for summer this year.