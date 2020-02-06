Israeli troops were target of Jerusalem car-ramming: Army

Jerusalem: Israeli troops were the target of a car-ramming that wounded 14 people in central Jerusalem on Thursday, the army said, adding that 12 of the casualties were soldiers.
“During the incident, a terrorist sped his car towards (Israeli) soldiers who marched adjacent to the First Station in Jerusalem as part of a military activity,” the army statement said.
First Station includes an area with bars, shops and restaurants as well as a meeting point often used by Israel’s army.
One soldier was “severely injured” in the attack, while 11 others had light injuries, the statement said. (Agency)
