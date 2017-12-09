Israel strike kills 2 Palestinians: Gaza officials

Gaza City (Palestinian Territories): An Israeli air strike on a Gaza base of Hamas’s military wing killed two people today, security officials of the territory’s Palestinian Islamist rulers said.
The strike on a base in Nusseirat in the central Gaza Strip, one of several in the early hours, came amid protests across the Palestinian territories against US President Donald Trump’s controversial recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. (PTI)
