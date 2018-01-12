ISI worried with India’s strong response to border firing: Report

Agency

New Delhi: A swift and strong response from the Indian Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) to the cross-border firing has forced the Pakistani troops to ‘run for cover’ and left its notorious Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) worried about the growing casualties of its officers and jawans.

According to the inputs gathered by the intelligence agencies and accessed by the Zee Media, the ISI is finding it extremely difficult to execute its anti-India agenda in the wake of a deadly response from the Indian security forces.

Significantly, heightened border monitoring and aerial surveillance by the Indian security forces has further forced Pakistan’s notorious Border Action Team (BAT) to shelve its plan to carry out lethal sniper attacks targeting the Indian troops and border outposts.

This comes in the wake of reports that the Indian Army killed at least 138 Pakistan Army personnel in 2017 in tactical operations and retaliatory cross-border firings along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The ISI top brass recently held a secret meeting in Rawalpindi with the senior Pakistani Army officers and the bosses of several terrorist outfits to chalk out a strategy to counter the Indian response.

It has also come to light that during the meeting, the LeT and other terror outfits expressed grave concerns over the heavy loss suffered by them due to the counter-terror operations launched by the Indian Armed in the Kashmir Valley.

The ISI and the Pakistani Army is also reportedly worried about the scale and ferocity of the Indian response after every attack on its border outpost and troops by the Pakistan Rangers at Line of Control and the International Border.

The ISI has reasons to worry especially after the Indian Army’s surgical strikes against suspected militants along the Line of Control in September 2016 during which several terror base camps were completely destroyed.

Given a complete freedom by the Narendra Modi government, the Indian Army and BSF are hitting back at will from every spot the Pakistanis have targeted.

The volume and intensity of India’s return fire is much higher than the usual calibrated response the Pakistanis have come to expect, and that’s what the ISI is worried about.

Indian forces are systematically targeting infrastructure and force deployment nodes on the other side.

The damage on the other side is so high that Pakistan, according to an internal report sent to South Block by the Indian mission in Islamabad, is “ducking for cover”.

Moreover, to give a befitting reply to Pakistan, the BSF has recently launched ”Operation Arjun” and targeting farms and residences of retired Pakistan Army, ISI and Pakistan Rangers officers alongside the Indian border.

The operation is being seen as BSF’s strong response to Pakistan’s tactic of firing on civilians, shelling villages along the border, and use of snipers to kill jawans.

The BSF’s action includes targeting farms and residences of retired Pakistan Army, ISI and Pakistan Rangers officers who have been allotted land near the Indian border so that they can guide infiltration and provide logistical help in anti-India operations, according to a report.

Meanwhile, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had, on many occasions, too warned that the Indian troops will conduct another surgical strike, whenever the situation warrants.