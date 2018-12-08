ISI agent arrested for ‘plotting’ terror attacks

Share Share 0 Share

Videos of Chenani Nashri tunnel, Army units and highways forwarded to Pakistani Whatsapp numbers

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested a suspected ISI agent who was allegedly planning terror attacks in Kishtwar district. Sehran Sheikh alias Abu Zubair, son of Ghulam Abbas Sheikh, resident of Malipeth Kishtwar was arrested, during a specific raid conducted on the inputs of SOG Jammu and Military Intelligence, on charges of working as an agent for the Pakistan spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Sheikh was gathering information about the establishments of J&K Police, armed forces and army deployment in Kishtwar and was in contact with Pakistan-based terrorist group, Harkat-ul-Mujahideen (HuM), SSP Kishtwar Rajinder Gupta said. The aim of gathering the information about the security establishments was to plan terrorist attacks, the officer said, adding that there were inputs that the terror outfit was using agents to carry out attacks in the district.

“Sehran Sheikh’s video of Chenani Nashri tunnel has been appreciated by his masters sitting across the border in Whatsapp Chats,” said SSP Rajinder Gupta adding, “Sehran Sheikh has confessed his involvement and Police has found many videos that Sehran has forwarded to Whatsapp numbers operating from Pakistan.

“With his arrest, J&K Police has averted a major terror attack from ISI agents and Pak based terror outfits in the district,” SSP Rajinder Gupta said, adding an FIR under Enemy Agent Ordinance has been registered in Police Station Kishtwar.

Sources said, the SOG Jammu headed by SSP Sandeep Mehta and sleuths of Military Intelligence were tracking Sehran Sheikh’s activities. After his detailed interrogation, more arrests are likely to be made.